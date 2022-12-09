Connect with us

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Lady Raiders go perfect at the line in OT to beat North; boys keep rolling

Published

Jenslee Nogodula is fouled by a North defender Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022. Nogodula went 6-for-6 at the free throw line in overtime to help the Lady Raiders win in overtime. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Things looked grim for the Coffee Middle Lady Raiders Thursday night after blowing a 25-21 lead in the final minutes and going to overtime against the Gatorettes of North Middle.

With the score tied at 29-29 in overtime, CMS proceeded to go 10-for-10 at the free throw line in the final 1:25 to ice the game. Sixth grader Jenslee Nogodula knocked down 6 straight at the stripe, and her older sister Jaydee Nogodula hit the next 4 to give CMS a 39-33 win in Manchester.

Jenslee Nogodula finished with 10 points and Adalyn Clark led the way with 12 before fouling out in overtime.

The Lady Raiders move to 11-3 overall and 8-2 in CTC play.

Meanwhile, the Raider boys handled business with much less drama. Audie Nicoll dropped in 14 points and Marc Rollman 7 to lead the Raider boys to a 34-21 win over the Gators.

The win was the fourth straight for the Raider boys and improves them to 8-2 in CTC play.

