MIDDLE SCHOOL: Lady Raiders go perfect at the line in OT to beat North; boys keep rolling

Things looked grim for the Coffee Middle Lady Raiders Thursday night after blowing a 25-21 lead in the final minutes and going to overtime against the Gatorettes of North Middle.

With the score tied at 29-29 in overtime, CMS proceeded to go 10-for-10 at the free throw line in the final 1:25 to ice the game. Sixth grader Jenslee Nogodula knocked down 6 straight at the stripe, and her older sister Jaydee Nogodula hit the next 4 to give CMS a 39-33 win in Manchester.

Jenslee Nogodula finished with 10 points and Adalyn Clark led the way with 12 before fouling out in overtime.

The Lady Raiders move to 11-3 overall and 8-2 in CTC play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Raider boys handled business with much less drama. Audie Nicoll dropped in 14 points and Marc Rollman 7 to lead the Raider boys to a 34-21 win over the Gators.

The win was the fourth straight for the Raider boys and improves them to 8-2 in CTC play.