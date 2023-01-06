MIDDLE SCHOOL: Lady Raiders beat Warren County to take no. 1 seed; Raider boys fall despite comeback

Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders avenged an earlier season upset loss with a blowout of Warren County Thursday night in McMinnville, blowing out the Lady Pioneers 37-13.

The win ends the regular season and gives CMS the no. 1 seed in the upcoming CTC tournament.

Kaysen Morgan led the way with 11 points, Jaydee Nogodula added 10 and 7th grader Hayleigh Harris 8.

On the boys side, the Raiders overcame an 18 point deficit to take a 42-40 lead with 34 seconds to play. But the Raiders turned the ball over and Warren County hit a 3 to take the lead and held on at the free throw line.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Brody Sizemore went off for the Raiders with a season high 22 points – hitting 6 3-pointers and going 2-of-2 at the stripe. Marc Rollman added 8 points. The Raiders scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

They will open the CTC tournament next week. More details later.