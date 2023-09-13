MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders snap losing streak with game-winning field goal

Coffee County Middle broke out of a nearly two-seasons long winless streak just in time to beat their cross-county rival Tuesday night.

Coffee Middle’s Giovanni Alcara Reyes split the uprights with a 35-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play to give Coffee County a 16-14 lead. Myles McIntosh recovered a pooch onside kick to officially end the game with a Raider win over Tullahoma on Homecoming and 8th Grade Night.

Perhaps more impressive than the game-winning field goal for the Raiders was the second half defense – which pitched a complete shutout after allowing two easy scoring drives in the first half and trailing 14-7 at the break.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The first Raider touchdown of the night came on the opening drive. Corontez Garret plunged in from 1-yard out to cap a methodical 12-play, 79 yard drive and give the Raiders the early lead. The Raiders then scored on their first drive of the second half, this time a 12-yard gallop from Kameron Stafford.

Stafford finished the night with 111 yards on 16 carries and a catch on a reverse pass that converted a fourth down on the game-winning drive.

Garrett had 54 yards on 16 totes.

The win makes the Raiders 1-6 on the year.