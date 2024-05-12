MIDDLE SCHOOL: Coffee Middle baseball, softball seasons end in sectional

Coffee Middle School baseball and softball wrapped their seasons Saturday in the sectional tournament.

The softball Lady Raiders Got wins over Stewarts Creek and Page before falling to Oakland in the section championship.

The Lady Raiders got 12 hits to get past Page 7-4. Allie Raines had a triple and a double in the win. Briley Jernigan pounded a pair of doubles and go the circle. she went all 7 innings and struck out 11 while scattering 11 hits and allowing 3 earned runs.

CMS ran into a red hot Oakland team in the championship game and got thumped 19-2. Oakland ripped 20 hits, including 8 extra base hits.

CMS finishes the season 18-3.

RAIDER BASEBALL FALLS 3-2

After a combined no-hitter Friday night, the Raiders got another solid effort on the mound and in the field but couldn’t squeeze out enough runs in a 3-2 loss to Blackman Saturday.

Ethan Arnold went 3 innings and allowed 3 earned before Jaxon Pruitt entered and tossed 3 shutout innings to hold Blackman at 3 runs.

The Raider offense only produced 5 hits. Two of those from Auggie Lynch. Tanner Daugherty and Landyn Stiefel each knocked in runs.

The Raiders finish their season 11-10.