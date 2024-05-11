Connect with us

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Coffee Middle baseball, softball advance in sectional

Published

Jaxon Pruitt, Auggie Lynch and Ethan Arnold combined for a no-hitter Friday night, May 10, 2024 for the CMS Raiders.

Both Coffee Middle baseball and softball teams got wins in the state sectional tournament Friday night after days of rain postponed play.

In baseball, the CMS Raiders got a no-hitter from Auggie Lynch, Jaxon Pruitt and Ethan Arnold.

Lynch carried the no-hitter through 5.2 innings before giving way to Jaxon Pruitt for an inning and Ethan Arnold for an out.

Lynch also drove in a run and Pruitt doubled at the plate. The Raiders will play Blackman on Saturday.

On the softball field Coffee Middle ripped 12 hits and beat Stewarts Creek 4-1 in Manchester.

Briley Apicella went the distance in the circle, scattering 5 hits and striking out 3 in the win.

Allie Raines had a home run and 2 RBIs in the win for the Lady Raiders.

