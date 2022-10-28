Connect with us

Obituaries

Michelle Leigh Burks

Published

Mrs. Michelle Leigh Burks, age 52, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Burks was born in Murfreesboro, TN, to her parents Evelyn Frazier Shelton and Harry Edward Shelton who survive her. She worked in inventory for Harry Shelton Livestock for her career. Mrs. Burks and her husband, Jeff, were members of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. She was a very caring person who loved her kids and grandkids very much. Mrs. Burks would go out of her way to help anyone that needed it.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burks is survived by her husband Jeff Burks; daughters, Brittany Burks and Brooke (Garrett) DeFord; sister, Gayle (Danny) Floyd; brother, Glenn (Becky) Shelton; grandchildren, Weston Brooks, Baylin Turner, Waylon, Walt, Russ, and Ridge DeFord; nieces, Jessica and Hannah Qualls, Kristen Duke, Ali Slater, Emily Shelton, Chelsey McFarland, Cherita Murray; nephew, Jackie Anderson.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2pm with Pastor Bob Jared and Bro. Louis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burks family.

