Micheal Warfield Cotner unexpectedly passed away on August 30th at the age of 41. He was born July 9, 1981 to Louise (Orville) Ward and was a lifelong resident of Manchester, TN.

Mike was married to the love of his life, Shawnte. The other lights of his world were his son Wylde Maverick Cotner and children Kelcie (Grant) Hooie, Owen Teague, Cody Bae (Andrew) Teague, and was knows as “Pops” to his grand-daughter Lily Ryan Lancaster (PLUS another grand baby on the way). He is also survived by his siblings Jenny (Larry) Ward, Bo (Icy) Rackley, Sherry Richards, Denise Cotner, and John (Khisha) Cotner. Whether he was lifting and competing with his gym family, cooking his amazing meals for family and friends, or working his talent and skill in his shop – Mike lived a full life that more than deserves to be celebrated. Please join us to remember and celebrate Mike visitation with the family will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A memorial service will be conducted immediately following visitation in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the GoFundMe set up for the family. https://gofund.me/9aa20c31 Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cotner family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com