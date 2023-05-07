Connect with us

Obituaries

Michael Wayne McElderry

Published

Mr. Michael Wayne McElderry, age 53, of Coffee County, passed away Thursday, May 4th, 2023, at St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. Mr. McElderry was born December 27th, 1969, in Coffee County, Tennessee, to Ms. Mary Marie McElderry and the late Mr. Joe McElderry.

He is survived by his mother, Mary McElderry; sister, Lisa Osborn (Jason); nephew, Britain Mathis; nieces, Lily Scott (PJ) and Landry Osborn. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe McElderry.

Funeral services for Mr. McElderry will be held Monday, May 8th, at 1:00pm. Visitation will be held Monday, May 8th , from 12:00pm till 1:00pm. 

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McElderry family.

