It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Shelton, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, who departed this life on October 16, 2026. Born on February 15, 1951, in Nashville, Tennessee, Michael was the cherished son of the late Charles W. and Catherine A. Shelton. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David W. Shelton.

Michael’s journey through life was marked by love, dedication, and an unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. He was a beacon of warmth and kindness, known for his gentle spirit and the profound love he shared with those around him. A proud graduate of Tullahoma High School in 1969, Michael pursued higher education at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), where he formed lifelong bonds with his Kappa Alpha brothers, friendships that he cherished deeply throughout his life.

Professionally, Michael was a respected figure in the financial industry, retiring in 2020 as the Director of Operations at Deville Asset Management in Dallas, Texas. His career was distinguished by his earlier role as Director-General Manager at Riverwalk Financial Corporation, also in Dallas. Michael’s work ethic and leadership were admired by colleagues and clients alike.

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Michael’s passions extended beyond his professional achievements. He was an avid sports enthusiast, finding joy in cheering for his favorite teams—the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. His love for sports was only surpassed by his love for his family.

He loved going to restaurants and he loved watching all of his favorite shows on TV.

He leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory: his devoted daughter, Kelly Bishop, and her husband, Jason; his cherished step-daughter, Jennifer Medina, and her husband, JP; his beloved sister, Sandy Utterback; and his dear brother, Tim (Kim) Shelton. He was a proud grandfather to Rilee Mathews, Reese Mathews, and Sawyer Bishop, and a caring step-grandfather to Ben and Alex Medina. Michael also leaves behind his nephews, Clint Utterback and Barry Shelton; his niece, Dian Parsons; and his great-niece, Kaiya Utterback.

A service to honor Michael’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Michael’s memory.

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The Shelton family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Vanderbilt Harton Tullahoma, St. Thomas West, and Alice Hospice for their compassionate care and support during Michael’s final days.

Michael’s legacy of love and kindness will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.