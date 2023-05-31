Michael R. McRae, 74, of Manchester, TN formerly of Monroe City and Vincennes, IN passed away on Saturday May 27, 2023 following a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Michael was born June 6, 1948 in Vincennes, IN to Jess and Nellie (Butler) McRae. He attended and graduated from Monroe City High School Monroe City, IN in 1966. He married Nancy D. Bonhomme on September 6, 1968 and they made their life together for over 54 years. Michael and his family moved to Manchester, TN in 1987. He attended Old Cathedral Catholic Church in Vincennes, IN and later St. Mark’s in Manchester, TN. Michael was a long-haul truck driver driving for different companies before finally having his own company A & D Auto Transport from which he retired. He loved playing and watching golf on TV. He was an avid Nascar fan. Alabama football and the Little League World Series were a must. He also loved going to yard sales, flea markets, and antique stores with his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, daughter, Lisa Steele, grandchildren, Ashleigh (Jonathan) Davis, David Steele and one great granddaughter, Brooklyn Grace Davis. One sister Marilyn (Kenneth) Stuckey of Lynchburg, VA. Brother-in-law Jerome (Vickie) Rinehart of Vincennes, IN and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Per his wishes there will be no service. If anyone wishes to make a donation in his honor, send it to either the American Cancer or American Lung Association or the Blue Jean Community Center P.O. Box 128 Monroe City, IN 47557 (his alma mater). He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

