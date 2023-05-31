Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Michael R. McRae

Published

Michael R. McRae, 74, of Manchester, TN formerly of Monroe City and Vincennes, IN passed away on Saturday May 27, 2023 following a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Michael was born June 6, 1948 in Vincennes, IN to Jess and Nellie (Butler) McRae. He attended and graduated from Monroe City High School Monroe City, IN in 1966. He married Nancy D. Bonhomme on September 6, 1968 and they made their life together for over 54 years. Michael and his family moved to Manchester, TN in 1987. He attended Old Cathedral Catholic Church in Vincennes, IN and later St. Mark’s in Manchester, TN. Michael was a long-haul truck driver driving for different companies before finally having his own company A & D Auto Transport from which he retired. He loved playing and watching golf on TV. He was an avid Nascar fan. Alabama football and the Little League World Series were a must. He also loved going to yard sales, flea markets, and antique stores with his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, daughter, Lisa Steele, grandchildren, Ashleigh (Jonathan) Davis, David Steele and one great granddaughter, Brooklyn Grace Davis. One sister Marilyn (Kenneth) Stuckey of Lynchburg, VA. Brother-in-law Jerome (Vickie) Rinehart of Vincennes, IN and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Per his wishes there will be no service. If anyone wishes to make a donation in his honor, send it to either the American Cancer or American Lung Association or the Blue Jean Community Center P.O. Box 128 Monroe City, IN 47557 (his alma mater). He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023