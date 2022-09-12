Mr. Michael Patrick Griffin, age 65, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Manchester.

Michael was born October 10, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, to his late parents Lt. Colonel Charles Griffin and Marilyn Griffin. He was a rambunctious kid who love riding his bike and hanging out at the movies. Michael starting working delivering newspapers and working at the family gas station. He graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1974 and then went to MTSU where he ultimately graduated with a Master’s Degree in business. Mike loved his family and never knew a stra nger. In his free time, he loved watching Star Trek, working on cars, watching westerns, and relaxing at home. Michael was a hard worker and he instilled his work ethic into his daughters.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Thomas Griffin and Courtland Joseph “Joe” Griffin, son-in-law, Herschel Adam Pewitt and special friend, Marlene Sutton.

Mike is survived by daughters, Jennifer LeAnn Griffin West (Derek West) and Sarah Griffin Pewitt; grandson, Charles Connor Pewitt; mother of his children, Julia Davis; brothers, Dennis Earl Griffin, Dennis(Ginny) Coneley, Hoyt (Kim) Griffin, and Earl Griffin; and several nieces and nephews.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12:00pm until 3:00pm at the New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choosing.

The family requests at the Celebration of Life gathering to please practice social distancing and refrain from hugs and handshakes.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Griffin family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com