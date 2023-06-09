Michael Norman Martin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 85. Mr. Martin was born in Tullahoma to the late Harold and Mary Ruth Banks Martin. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during Vietnam before retiring after over 20 years of service, having attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major. During his time in the in the military he served as a US Army Ranger, a Green Beret, and was in the CIA. Mr. Martin was a highly decorated Veteran, having earned several Bronze Stars, a Silver Star, a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, a Combat Infrantrman’s Badge, and a multitude of other accolades. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rima Honea. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Hildegard Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00pm-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Elder Ronnie Banks officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.