Michael Dean Spivey, of Manchester, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 53 years. A native of Sparta, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Sammy Royal Sr. and Marriann Gail Austin Spivey.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Bernice Barr, brother in laws, Gary Barr, and Kenny Barr.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the Living Water Pentecostal Church located at 806 Oakdale Street in Manchester, Tennessee with Pastor Roger Barr, and Pastor Rick Clouse officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery in Manchester. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Michael was a high school graduate and graduated from Technical School with a degree in Civil Drafting and Engineering. He was of the Christian faith and attended Cumberland Academy Church of Christ in Hillsboro, Tennessee, and Living Water Pentecostal Church in Manchester, Tennessee. He loved motorcycles, fishing and all of the outdoors. Michael loved God, his family and friends and enjoyed every moment he was able to spend with each of them.

On May 25, 2019, he married Wanda Barr Spivey of Manchester, and she survives him. They have enjoyed approximately 5 years together as man and wife.

Along with his wife, he is survived by brothers, Patrick (Jenny) Spivey of Crossville, Tennessee, Sammy Spivey Jr. of Crossville, Tennessee, sister, Christy Presley of Manchester, Tennessee, brother -in-laws, Dale Barr of Manchester, Tennessee, William (Regina) Barr of Steger, Illinois, Danny (Diane) Barr of Cedar Lake, Indiana, Roger (Sabina) Barr of Summitville, Tennessee, sister-in-laws, Jennifer Barr of St. John, Indiana, Darlene Lumbley (Herman Lewis) of Manchester, Tennessee, and Aunts June Austin Jennings of Smithville, Tennessee, Carrie Ann Wells Austin of Sparta, Tennessee. Michael is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins,

