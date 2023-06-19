Mr. Michael Anthony Norman, age 39, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY, to his surviving parents Thomas George Norman and Cathleen Ellen Murr Norman. He worked as a welder for most of his life. He enjoyed working with robotic electronics and was an avid coin collector. Michael also loved metal detecting, anything to stay outdoors, playing baseball with his son, Jace, and loved Mexican food. He was a good father and will be sorely missed.

Michael is preceded in death by a son, Easton Jace Norman; step-brother, Justin Leslie Kraft and his paternal grandfather, Thomas Stanley Norman of Rochester, NY; maternal grandparents, Edith May Mantz of Littleton, CO, Wesley Mantz, Sr. of Rochester, NY and his maternal grandmother, Cleo Eileen Murr.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Michael is survived by one son, Jace Anthony Norman of Manchester, TN; parents, Thomas George Norman II (Sallie Kraft Norman), of Goose Creek, SC and Cathleen Ellen Norman of Hillsboro, TN; step-son, Maddox Gaston of Manchester, TN; one brother, Thomas George Norman III of Manchester, TN; two step-brothers, Jay Kraft (Kelley) of Lexington, SC and Kevin Kraft (Carol) of Goose Creek, SC, and his paternal grandmother, Dolores Surdi Norman of Rochester, NY.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coffee County Rescue Squad.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norman family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com