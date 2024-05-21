Memorial Day T-shirts at Blood Assurance

During Memorial Day, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by brave heroes who have served our nation. This Memorial Day, you have the opportunity to honor their memory in a meaningful way. Donate May 13th – 31st to receive a commemorative Memorial Day t-shirt while supplies last. Contribute to saving lives & pay tribute to those who have given their all for our country by donating blood. Please schedule an appointment or walk-in today.

Please eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks!

Call 800.962.0628, text BAGIVE to 999777 or click the link below to schedule your appointment now:

https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule

TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE

604 North Jackson St

Tullahoma, TN 37388

931-461-5773



First Vision Bank

Friday, May 24

1401 North Jackson Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

12pm – 5pm

Northgate Mall

Monday, May 27

1600 North Jackson

Tullahoma, TN 37388

11am – 3pm