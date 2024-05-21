Connect with us

News

Memorial Day T-shirts at Blood Assurance

Published

During Memorial Day, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by brave heroes who have served our nation. This Memorial Day, you have the opportunity to honor their memory in a meaningful way. Donate May 13th – 31st to receive a commemorative Memorial Day t-shirt while supplies last. Contribute to saving lives & pay tribute to those who have given their all for our country by donating blood. Please schedule an appointment or walk-in today.

Please eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks!

Call 800.962.0628, text BAGIVE to 999777 or click the link below to schedule your appointment now:

https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule

TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE
604 North Jackson St
Tullahoma, TN 37388
931-461-5773

First Vision Bank
Friday, May 24
1401 North Jackson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
12pm – 5pm

Northgate Mall
Monday, May 27
1600 North Jackson
Tullahoma, TN 37388
11am – 3pm

