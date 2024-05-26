Memorial Day Observance in Manchester

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is planning to again host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27th, 2024 at 11 AM. Historically held on Manchester Square, this year’s ceremony will be held indoors at the Manchester Arts Center – 128 E. Main Street in Manchester.

Retired Navy Chief G. Lamar Wilkie, Senior Vice Commander of Manchester’s VFW Post 10904, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

There is no cost to attend. The public, especially students, are encouraged to attend and learn that freedom is not free; that a dear price has been paid; and that the liberties we enjoy should never be taken for granted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Updated information can also be found on the Coffee County Veterans Association Facebook page and the VFW website, https://motomom.tripod.com/VFWPost10904