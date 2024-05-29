Connect with us

News

Memorial Day 2024 Ceremony in Manchester

Published

The Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27th, 2024 at 11 AM. Historically held on Manchester Square, this year’s ceremony was held indoors at the Manchester Arts Center – 128 E. Main Street in Manchester.

The Coffee County Singers under the direction of Erica Peterson sang the Star Spangled Banner, Amazing Grace and Eternal Father, Strong to Save.

G. Lamar Wilkie, Retired Navy Chief and Senior Vice Commander of Manchester’s VFW Post 10904, was Master of Ceremonies:

The Coffee County Sheriff’s department presented the colors.

The Coffee County singers under the direction of Erica Peterson
The Coffee County Sheriff’s department presenting the colors.

David King playing “Taps” during the placing of the wreath

