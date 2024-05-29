Memorial Day 2024 Ceremony in Manchester

The Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27th, 2024 at 11 AM. Historically held on Manchester Square, this year’s ceremony was held indoors at the Manchester Arts Center – 128 E. Main Street in Manchester.

The Coffee County Singers under the direction of Erica Peterson sang the Star Spangled Banner, Amazing Grace and Eternal Father, Strong to Save.

G. Lamar Wilkie, Retired Navy Chief and Senior Vice Commander of Manchester’s VFW Post 10904, was Master of Ceremonies:

