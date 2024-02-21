Melva Jean Lovell, “Mean Granny” as she was fondly known as by her family and close friends, was born on November 7, 1932, in Manchester, TN, to the late Hoyt William and Gladys Beatrice Swann. She was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester for many years, and she was employed at Wal Mart where she greatly enjoyed her job as the phone operator. Melva was known as a caregiver to many and “the best Granny ever”.

In addition to her parents, Melva is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Lovell, her beloved son, Gary Lovell, and her precious, great grandson, Eli Deford. She is survived by her doting daughter, Linda Ann Deford and her husband, Steve; grandchildren, Amy Deford and Devin Deford; great grandchildren, Garrett Deford, and Emily Deford; and many special friends.

The family of Melva would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of McArthur Manor, especially Dana and Sheena, and to Callie and Carla from Adoration Hospice for the special care given to their loved one.

Funeral services for Melva will be conducted on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 3 PM at Manchester Funeral Home, with Bro. Doyle Sherrill officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Melva to Adoration Hospice at 851 McArthur St. A, Manchester, TN 37355.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com