Melissa Lynn Tyler

Melissa Lynn Tyler, age 60 passed from this life very unexpectedly on Friday, November 10, 2023 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. 

A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of Floyd Eugene Sons of Tullahoma and the late Mary Ann Griffin Sons. Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Capatrick Snipes.

Melissa was a certified nursing assistant and cared for many people in her life. She loved her kids and was especially close to her grandson as she had become his caregiver.

Along with her father, she is survived by one son, Matt Tyler of Manchester, daughter, Stephanie Snipes of Tullahoma, brother, JR (Betty) Sons of Lynchburg, sisters, Kandy (Jessie) Lack of Estill Springs, and Angela (Mark) Partin of Estill Springs.

Melissa is also survived by five grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

