Melanie Michelle Isabell passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at her residence in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 50. She is the daughter of the late Raymond Isabell and Betty Carol Bagley Madison. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Isbell,

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson funeral home in Tullahoma.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Manchester, Tennessee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Melanie loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed kayaking, all genres of music and her two beloved dogs, Abby and Ripley.

She is survived by her step- father, Calvin Madison of Manchester, brother, Brandon Madison of Manchester, one niece, Brittney Hodges and four nephews, Jay Isbell, Chase Hodges, Dakota Hodges and Tripp Hodges.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.