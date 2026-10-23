Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Megan Srofe Steps Down as Coffee County Girls Soccer Coach

Published

Screenshot

Coffee County Central High School girls soccer head coach Megan Srofe has announced she is stepping down after four seasons leading the Lady Raiders.

Srofe shared the news in a heartfelt message, reflecting on the relationships and memories made throughout her time with the program.

“These past four years have been about so much more than soccer.. they’ve been about building relationships, making memories, overcoming challenges, and watching some incredible young women grow both on and off the field,” Srofe wrote.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Srofe thanked the players, parents and supporters who were part of her journey, calling her time coaching the Lady Raiders one of her greatest blessings.

She closed her announcement with the words, “Signing off… for now.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Juvenile, 17, Charged in Grundy County Homicide Investigation

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile in connection to a homicide...

5 days ago

News

Coffee Veterinary Hospital Announces Nov. 1 Closure

Coffee Veterinary Hospital will close Nov. 1, ending more than three decades of caring for local pets. In a Facebook announcement Sunday, the business...

5 days ago

News

Manchester Police responded to Burger King before noon on Monday to reports of shots fired. 

Manchester Police reported on Facebook just after noon that a victim was reansporte dto the hospital and suspects were in custody.  Burger King is located...

4 days ago

News

19-Year-Old Killed in Warren County Crash

A 19-year-old passenger died in a crash early Monday on West Green Hill Road, according to The Warren County Way. The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary...

3 days ago