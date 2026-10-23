Megan Srofe Steps Down as Coffee County Girls Soccer Coach

Coffee County Central High School girls soccer head coach Megan Srofe has announced she is stepping down after four seasons leading the Lady Raiders.

Srofe shared the news in a heartfelt message, reflecting on the relationships and memories made throughout her time with the program.

“These past four years have been about so much more than soccer.. they’ve been about building relationships, making memories, overcoming challenges, and watching some incredible young women grow both on and off the field,” Srofe wrote.

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Srofe thanked the players, parents and supporters who were part of her journey, calling her time coaching the Lady Raiders one of her greatest blessings.

She closed her announcement with the words, “Signing off… for now.”