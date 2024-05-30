Medal of Honor recipient shares story with, expresses appreciation for Arnold AFB craft crews

Connect with us

As he recounted his experiences during the Vietnam War, Medal of Honor recipient Gary “Mike” Rose briefly digressed from his narrative several times to convey his gratitude to the craft crews at Arnold Air Force Base gathered to hear him speak.

“Those of us who ended up getting these awards, we couldn’t do it without you guys,” Rose said to those present. “In case somebody has never thanked you, ladies and gentlemen, for what you have done and what you are doing, on behalf of the United States Army, the Medal of Honor Society and myself personally, I want to say ‘thank you’ to all of you. You probably will never know how much good you’ve done out there in the world.”

Rose visited Arnold AFB on May 15 to meet and share his story with members of the instrumentation technician and condition-based maintenance craft groups employed at the installation.

Around a year ago, Robert Hastings, an electrician in the CBM crew, began printing out information on Medal of Honor recipients. Their accounts were read during weekly “toolbox” meetings to help remind fellow craft personnel of their purpose at Arnold and the importance of their work. Hastings noticed the website he pulled the Medal of Honor stories from included contact information for the Medal of Honor Society. He reached out to see if any of the recipients would like to visit Arnold and meet with the craft workers. He was put in contact with Rose, who resides in Huntsville, Alabama.

Medal of Honor recipient Gary “Mike” Rose speaks to members of the instrumentation technician and condition-based maintenance craft groups at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., during his May 15, 2024, visit to Arnold. Rose recounted his experiences during the Vietnam War and expressed his appreciation to craft crews and others whose work supports warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)
 

