Medal of Honor recipient shares story with, expresses appreciation for Arnold AFB craft crews

Writer: Bradley Hicks

As he recounted his experiences during the Vietnam War, Medal of Honor recipient Gary “Mike” Rose briefly digressed from his narrative several times to convey his gratitude to the craft crews at Arnold Air Force Base gathered to hear him speak.

“Those of us who ended up getting these awards, we couldn’t do it without you guys,” Rose said to those present. “In case somebody has never thanked you, ladies and gentlemen, for what you have done and what you are doing, on behalf of the United States Army, the Medal of Honor Society and myself personally, I want to say ‘thank you’ to all of you. You probably will never know how much good you’ve done out there in the world.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rose visited Arnold AFB on May 15 to meet and share his story with members of the instrumentation technician and condition-based maintenance craft groups employed at the installation.