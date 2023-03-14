Connect with us

News

MDS Foods Inc. to expand operations in Coffee County, create 75 new jobs

Published

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and MDS Foods Inc. (MDS Cheese) officials announced Tuesday that the company will invest $8.9 million to expand operations at its Tullahoma facility in the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site.

MDS Cheese will create 75 new jobs in Coffee County as a result of the project.

To increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities, MDS Cheese will add roughly 48,000 square feet of cooler space dedicated to the distribution of finished products and approximately 10,000 square feet of space for new cheese production lines.

Founded and headquartered in Navarre, Ohio, MDS Foods Inc. has served supermarket delis and restaurants across the U.S. as a manufacturer and supplier of premium cheese slices, shreds, chunks, cubes and loaves for nearly 20 years. With the additional 75 new jobs in Tullahoma, MDS Cheese will employ nearly 200 Tennesseans.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,300 job commitments and $5.4 billion in capital investment.

