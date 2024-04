At the April 8, 2024 Manchester City School Board Meeting, the Board recognized Westwood Elementary School (WES) 5th grader Nelly Dominguez.

WES Principal Rebecca Welch introduced Nelly as a Journey’s Afterschool participant. Nelly created a quilt after learning how to use a sewing machine, under the tutelage of Mrs. Stefanie Williams.

Nelly chose her own fabrics and completed the quilt in three months time. Nelly said that she intends to continue sewing.