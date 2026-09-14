McMinnville police release body cam footage, still images showing suspect with gun

On September 3, 2026, officers with the McMinnville Police Department responded to a residence on Dogwood Pointe Drive regarding a domestic disturbance. During the incident, the male suspect armed himself with a handgun and barricaded himself inside the residence, where he had access to additional firearms and ammunition.

During the encounter, the suspect fired at officers multiple times from inside the residence. Officers made efforts to de-escalate the situation and contain the scene. The suspect later exited the residence armed with a handgun in each hand and raised the firearms in the direction of officers. Officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as 44-year-old Scott Carroll, Jr.

The incident was turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for an independent investigation. The McMinnville Police Department is releasing this footage to provide factual information regarding the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting and to address misinformation that has circulated publicly, including reports that Mr. Carroll was unarmed when officers fired.

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The body-worn camera footage clearly shows Mr. Carroll exiting the residence with a handgun in each hand and raising both firearms in the direction of officers immediately before officers discharged their weapons.

The McMinnville Police Department recognizes the importance of accurate reporting, particularly following a critical incident involving the loss of life. Inaccurate information can have a significant impact on the family of the deceased, the officers and first responders involved, and the community as a whole. We encourage the public and members of the media to rely on verified information and the evidence available when reporting on incidents of this nature.