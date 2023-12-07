Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

McMinnville Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Published

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the McMinnville Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

ICAC agents received a cybertip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning a user of a messaging app who was engaging in sexual conversations with minors. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified the user as Eddie Pease. The investigation further revealed that Pease engaged in this behavior on various social media platforms.

On November 29th, TBI agents and McMinnville officers arrested Eddie Dwight Pease (DOB 05/23/1993). He was charged with Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and was booked into the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have had communication with the username of eddiepease722 on Snapchat, or on TikTok, as Eddiesfoodreviews, eddiepease2024, or Eddieschristiancookingshow is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023