McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident

A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road.

According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a high speed on Faulkner Springs Road when a couple pulled out of Flood Road onto the same road. Anaya was reportedly upset and gestured at the couple as he passed them, then pulled into a parking lot before following them onto Highway 70S Bypass.

On the highway, Anaya pulled up beside the couple and brandished a pistol, causing the couple to speed up. However, Anaya caught up with them again and once again displayed his weapon. The couple managed to turn onto New Smithville Highway and immediately called 911, providing the police with the tag number of Anaya’s vehicle.

Officer Breanna Cook later spotted Anaya traveling north on New Smithville Highway and stopped him in front of Subway. A black .22 caliber revolver was found in his vehicle, matching the description provided by the couple.

Anaya was charged with aggravated assault and a weapons offense.