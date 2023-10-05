Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mayor Matheny to Add Hall of Veterans at CCAP

Published

Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny, has plans to start a Coffee County Hall of Veterans. This a a visual, picture display that aims to honor and recognize veterans of Coffee County. The project will serve as a tribute to the veterans’ service and sacrifice, while fostering a sense of community appreciation.

Using $2500 of discretionary funds approved by the Coffee County Commission, Mayor Matheny told Thunder Radio News that the concept is similar to a display that can be seen in Warren County.

Mayor Matheny describes his concept :

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you would like to submit a Coffee County Veteran to be included, bring those photos to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 130 Shelton Road, in Manchester.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023