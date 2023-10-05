Mayor Matheny to Add Hall of Veterans at CCAP

Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny, has plans to start a Coffee County Hall of Veterans. This a a visual, picture display that aims to honor and recognize veterans of Coffee County. The project will serve as a tribute to the veterans’ service and sacrifice, while fostering a sense of community appreciation.

Using $2500 of discretionary funds approved by the Coffee County Commission, Mayor Matheny told Thunder Radio News that the concept is similar to a display that can be seen in Warren County.

Mayor Matheny describes his concept :

If you would like to submit a Coffee County Veteran to be included, bring those photos to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 130 Shelton Road, in Manchester.