May 18th has been proclaimed Lemonade Day in Manchester

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard signed a proclamation at the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, declaring May 18th as Lemonade Day.

Lemonade Day is a student entrepreneurship program established by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which provides kids with real-world experience by running their own business. Students from Coffee County and Manchester City Schools will create a business plan, market their product, and determine the cost per cup of lemonade sold to make a profit.

Lemonade Day was such a huge success last year that the number of stands has grown from 12 to 28, and they will be located all around Manchester, including a stand at every school. Last year, our elementary school children sold over 2,000 cups of lemonade, resulting in $8,187.37 in revenue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We encourage everyone to support local students by stopping at the lemonade stands, which will be sprinkled all over town on Thursday, May 18th. Lemonade will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following businesses:

Advantage Realty Partners | 861 McArthur St.

Boskey’s Grille | 6751 McMinnville Hwy.

Capstar Bank | 100 W. High St.

Coffee County Bank | 301 Murfreesboro Hwy.

Coffee County Realty | 532 Hillsboro Blvd.

Common John Brewing Co. | 210 Woodbury Hwy.

First Bank | 1500 Hillsboro Blvd.

First Vision Bank | 2134 Hillsboro Blvd.

Green Wave Solar | 107 Hillsboro Blvd.

J&G Pizza & Steak House | 520 McMinnville Hwy.

Jefferson’s | 138 Relco Dr.

Peoples Bank & Trust | 1203 Hillsboro Blvd.

Serene Day Spa | 907 McArthur St.

Sno Bros | 535 Hillsboro Blvd.

Reese’s Genes Boutique | 104 E. Main St.

RE/MAX 1st Realty | 2830 Woodbury Hwy.

Suncrest Home Health | 121 N. Irwin St.

Walgreens | 806 McArthur St.

Willowbrook Golf Club | 6751 McMinnville Hwy.

Wisteria Hill Boutique | 905 Hillsboro Blvd.