May 18th has been proclaimed Lemonade Day in Manchester

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard signed a proclamation at the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, declaring May 18th as Lemonade Day.
Lemonade Day is a student entrepreneurship program established by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which provides kids with real-world experience by running their own business. Students from Coffee County and Manchester City Schools will create a business plan, market their product, and determine the cost per cup of lemonade sold to make a profit.
Lemonade Day was such a huge success last year that the number of stands has grown from 12 to 28, and they will be located all around Manchester, including a stand at every school. Last year, our elementary school children sold over 2,000 cups of lemonade, resulting in $8,187.37 in revenue.
We encourage everyone to support local students by stopping at the lemonade stands, which will be sprinkled all over town on Thursday, May 18th. Lemonade will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following businesses:
- Advantage Realty Partners | 861 McArthur St.
- Boskey’s Grille | 6751 McMinnville Hwy.
- Capstar Bank | 100 W. High St.
- Coffee County Bank | 301 Murfreesboro Hwy.
- Coffee County Realty | 532 Hillsboro Blvd.
- Common John Brewing Co. | 210 Woodbury Hwy.
- First Bank | 1500 Hillsboro Blvd.
- First Vision Bank | 2134 Hillsboro Blvd.
- Green Wave Solar | 107 Hillsboro Blvd.
- J&G Pizza & Steak House | 520 McMinnville Hwy.
- Jefferson’s | 138 Relco Dr.
- Peoples Bank & Trust | 1203 Hillsboro Blvd.
- Serene Day Spa | 907 McArthur St.
- Sno Bros | 535 Hillsboro Blvd.
- Reese’s Genes Boutique | 104 E. Main St.
- RE/MAX 1st Realty | 2830 Woodbury Hwy.
- Suncrest Home Health | 121 N. Irwin St.
- Walgreens | 806 McArthur St.
- Willowbrook Golf Club | 6751 McMinnville Hwy.
- Wisteria Hill Boutique | 905 Hillsboro Blvd.