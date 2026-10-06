Max Thomas Philpott, age 92, of Manchester, TN passed from this life Saturday, October 3, 2026, in Manchester.

Mr. Philpott, married 70 incredible years to Ocil Lee Philpott, father of 3 sons, Jeffery, Larry, and Darin, was born in Manchester, TN to his late parents Frank Philpott and Grace Bush Philpott. He served 2 years in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. He retired from AEDC with 35 years of dedicated service. Mr. Philpott was a dedicated member of Unity Church of Christ. First and foremost, his main goal in life was to provide for his family with dedicated work both at AEDC and at home in the garden and field around the house. He was a dedicated husband and father that desired not the “finer”, but the better things in life for Ocil Lee and the boys. He was a true example of being the provider for his family. Aside from this family, he had “2” passionate hobbies – he was a diehard Braves fan for better or worse and he had an addiction and dedication to his hobby of collecting cars – new cars, used cars, antique cars, muscle cars and junk cars. He had a knack for buying, selling, fixing and driving anything with a steering wheel and 4 tires. Being a true example of a father, he, along with our mother, instilled in us respect and compassion for others. His laugh and excitement as you entered through the door of his home with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and “Benzie”, will be truly missed but never forgotten.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ocil Lee Philpott; sibling, Jorene Kimmons.

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Mr. Philpott is survived by sons, Jeffery Philpott (Viria), Larry Philpott (Tina), and Darin Philpott (Shelba); brother, Dale Philpott (Charlotte); sisters, Freida Ashcraft and Phyllis Peek (Winfred); grandchildren, Christopher Claiborne, Jenna White (Jim), Forrest Philpott (Kaysie), Jessie Frederick (Aaron); great grandchildren, Ellis White, Wiley White, Aleia Frederick, Abran Frederick, and Bennett Philpott; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 10:00am until 12:00pm with funeral services following at 12:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Duke officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Philpott family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com