Mary Pearl (Caddell) Channell

Mary Pearl (Caddell) Channell, age 89, passed this life on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at Tullahoma Morning Pointe. She was born on Valentines Day in 1933. Mary had the biggest heart and sweetest smile that will always be remembered by those who knew her. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mary devoted her life to her family and enjoyed spending time outdoors working in her flower garden. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Mary was born in Bibb County, Alabama to the late Benjamin and Mae Caddell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, C.W. Channell; and two brothers, Benjamin Caddell and Allen Caddell. Mary is survived by two daughters, Linda Anderton (Tommy) of Shelbyville, and Lisa Sellers (Marvin) of Tullahoma; one son, Charles Channell of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Whitney Channell, Ben Channell (Liz), Scott Anderton (Kristin), Stacie Parkins (Danny), and Stephanie Hardcastle (Don); and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved Lily, an eight-year-old Yorkie. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at 11:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of The Lantern at Tullahoma Morning Pointe. Their kindness and compassion will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Alzheimer’s Tennessee, South Central Region, P.O. Box 1373, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or First Baptist Church local missions, 108 East Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

