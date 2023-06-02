Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Mary Marie McElderry

Published

Ms. Mary Marie McElderry, age 83, passed away Thursday, June 1st, 2023, in Murfreesboro, TN. Ms. McElderry was born January 5th, 1940, in Coffee County, TN, to the late Mr. OK Crocker and Mrs. Mary Crocker (Haithcock).

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her son, Michael McElderry; brothers, JC Crocker, Amos Crocker, Thomas Crocker, and Carlton Crocker; and sisters, Dorothy Jones, Alvine McCullough, and Osielee Whitefield. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Osborn (Jason);and grandchildren, Lily Scott (PJ), Britain Mathis, and Landry Osborn.

Funeral Services for Ms. McElderry will be held Saturday, June 3rd, at 2:30pm. Visitation for the public will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 3rd, prior to the service.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.


Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McElderry family.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023