Ms. Mary Marie McElderry, age 83, passed away Thursday, June 1st, 2023, in Murfreesboro, TN. Ms. McElderry was born January 5th, 1940, in Coffee County, TN, to the late Mr. OK Crocker and Mrs. Mary Crocker (Haithcock).

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her son, Michael McElderry; brothers, JC Crocker, Amos Crocker, Thomas Crocker, and Carlton Crocker; and sisters, Dorothy Jones, Alvine McCullough, and Osielee Whitefield. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Osborn (Jason);and grandchildren, Lily Scott (PJ), Britain Mathis, and Landry Osborn.

Funeral Services for Ms. McElderry will be held Saturday, June 3rd, at 2:30pm. Visitation for the public will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 3rd, prior to the service.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McElderry family.