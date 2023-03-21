Ms. Mary Louise VanCamp, age 85 of Winchester, formerly of Manchester, was born in Hopewell, AL, to the late James and Ethel Lambert Chupp. She was a loving housewife and mother, and an avid reader of the Bible. Ms. Mary and her late husband, William, helped Pastor Bill Owens start two churches; one in Cowan, and one in Franklin, TN. Ms. Mary was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs, TN.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Mary is preceded in death by her only child, Anthony Williamson, and her nephew that she helped raise, James Milam; siblings, Floyd and Tommy Chupp, Aline Ledbetter, Mildred Karpawicz, Clara Ewing, Gladys Milam, Eunice Hall, and Jean Simone. She is survived by her grandchildren, Chris Williamson and his wife, Hailey, and Charles Williamson, Natascha and Dakota Milam; great grandchildren, Myles and Claire Williamson, and Ryatt and Anniston Williamson; sisters, Evelyn McGuire and Bernice Williamson; sister-in-law, Hazel Chupp; special friends and caretakers, Bill and Sharon Owens; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Mary will be conducted on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12 Noon, in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Bill Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Ms. Mary passed away on Monday, March 13, at Franklin Manor in Winchester.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the VanCamp & Williamson family.