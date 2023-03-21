Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Mary Louise VanCamp

Published

Ms. Mary Louise VanCamp, age 85 of Winchester, formerly of Manchester, was born in Hopewell, AL, to the late James and Ethel Lambert Chupp. She was a loving housewife and mother, and an avid reader of the Bible. Ms. Mary and her late husband, William, helped Pastor Bill Owens start two churches; one in Cowan, and one in Franklin, TN. Ms. Mary was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs, TN.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Mary is preceded in death by her only child, Anthony Williamson, and her nephew that she helped raise, James Milam; siblings, Floyd and Tommy Chupp, Aline Ledbetter, Mildred Karpawicz, Clara Ewing, Gladys Milam, Eunice Hall, and Jean Simone. She is survived by her grandchildren, Chris Williamson and his wife, Hailey, and Charles Williamson, Natascha and Dakota Milam; great grandchildren, Myles and Claire Williamson, and Ryatt and Anniston Williamson; sisters, Evelyn McGuire and Bernice Williamson; sister-in-law, Hazel Chupp; special friends and caretakers, Bill and Sharon Owens; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Mary will be conducted on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12 Noon, in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Bill Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Ms. Mary passed away on Monday, March 13, at Franklin Manor in Winchester.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the VanCamp & Williamson family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023