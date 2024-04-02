Connect with us

Mary Lee Uselton

Mrs. Mary Lee Uselton, age 85, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at her residence.

Mrs. Uselton was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Jim Lee Ridner and Minnie Gay Baltimore Ridner. She was a homemaker all her life and always put other before herself. Mrs. Uselton was a natural caregiver. She was one of the sweetest ladies you would ever meet and was the best grandma. As a child, she helped raise her siblings and took care of them. Mrs. Uselton was proud of her grandkids and enjoyed hearing their sports accomplishments on the radio. She was very kindhearted and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Ewin Uselton; siblings, Dale Ridner and Howard Ridner; son, George Lee Uselton.

Mrs. Uselton is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Scott) Munn; brother, Donald (Sue) Ridner; sister, Carolyn Bonner; grandchildren, Kristen (Trevor) Morris, Kelsey Munn, and Keri Munn; special niece, Marilyn (Brad) Roberts who referred to Mrs. Uselton as “Mama Mary”; sister-in-law, Barbara Ridner.

The family will be having private services.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

