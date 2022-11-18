Connect with us

Obituaries

Mary L Wells

Published

Mary L Wells, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 94. Services are scheduled for 2 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service time.

A native Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Annie Blackburn Stockton. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burton Wells Sr; brother, Donald Stockton and sisters, Jo Ann Ash and Mildred Stockton.

Mrs. Wells is survived by sons, Burt Wells (fiancé’, Karren Michael) and Randy Wells (Ruth) of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Patty Wells of Tullahoma; sister, Martha Jane White of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Lee Anne Wells, Grady Wells, Rachel Wells and Rebecca Wells; great grandson, Charlie Burton and nieces and nephews, Ricky Boyd, Tonya Bowen, Joycie Ash Rader, Michael Ash, Connie Stockton, Debbie Trader and Lesa Carden.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

