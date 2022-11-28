Mary L. Reynolds, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 92. No services are scheduled.

A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lucille Buchanon Smith. Mrs. Reynolds enjoyed square dancing and flower gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her husband, Robert A Reynolds of Tullahoma; daughter, Brenda Scott (Mark) of Lockport, IL; brother, Charles Smith of Tullahoma; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.