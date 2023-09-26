Mrs. Mary Kate Finley, age 78, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Finley was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Ernest Houston Vickers and Ethel Mae Shelton Vickers. She was owner of her own flower shop for some time and also helped other flowers shops in the area, including Cheryl’s Flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Finley.

Mrs. Finley is survived by a son, Michael (Kay) Johnson; daughter, Sharon (Sam) Butler; grandchildren, Dillon Johnson, Mikayla Johnson, Brayden Johnson, and Cole Butler; several loving cousins, friends, and extended family.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2023, at 1pm at Farrar Hill Cemetery in Coffee County. Burial will follow graveside service.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Finley family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com