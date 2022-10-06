Connect with us

Mary Jo Langford

Mary Jo Langford, of Prairie Plains Rd, Hillsboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the age of 83. No services are scheduled. Mary Jo was born on July, 26, 1939 in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of Horace and Lucille Gilmer, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a devoted wife to Bobby Ray Langford, who also preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Gerald Ray Langford, her daughter, Mary Susan Langford Nichols, and two grandchildren, Bryant Sullivan Langford and Brittany Rae Nichols. Mary Jo had a host of friends with whom she worked at Peoples Bank, the TN Department of Human Services, and Arnold Air Force Base. For many years, she enjoyed serving her many loyal customers at Lank & Nick’s, the Langford’s family business. She was an avid sports fan, an animal lover, and the best cook around. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Avalon Hospice Tullahoma and to Gail Kochans for the loving care they provided in her last days.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

