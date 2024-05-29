Mary Jean Jones Cates age 83 of Wartrace, TN passed from this life Tuesday May 28, 2024, at her residence following an extended illness. Per Mary’s wishes she will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.

Mary was born on May 16, 1941in Manchester, TN to the late Ruben Ernest Jones and Mary Emma Hailey Jones. Mary was of the Church of Christ faith and was a seamstress and homemaker for most of her adult life.

Survivors include children: Angie (Phil) Vincent of Wartrace, TN, Donnie Cates Jr. of Texas, and Shannon (Brooke) Cates of Wartrace, TN, Grandchildren: Cody Cates, James Cates, Emily Norris, Coy Cates, Mary Cates, Katie Schweitzer, Kassidee Cates, Adrianna Cates, Ryker Cates, Phillip Vincent, Jake Vincent, and 11 great grandchildren. Siblings: Dorothy Myers of Tullahoma, TN, and Jackie Jones of Indiana.

Along with her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband Donnie Cates Sr, siblings: Helen Rhoton, Gladys Berry, Leroy Jones, John Jones, Wayne Jones, grandson: Jesse Lee Cates and great grandson River Scott Schweitzer along with many nieces and nephews.

Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.

