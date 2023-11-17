Mary Frances Payne

Frances Payne of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at her residence at the age of 85. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 AM on Monday, November 20th, 2023 at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd.

Frances, a native of Franklin County, was the daughter of the late Willie Austin and Jessie Mae Rhodes Eslick. She was a member of Marble Plains Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton “Pete” Payne; son, Ronald Wayne Payne; brothers, James Alan and Jackie Wayne Eslick; and sisters, Ruby Louise Watson and Patsy Crowder.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Frances is survived by son, David Lee Payne of Decherd; daughter, Judy Martin (Tommy) of Tullahoma; brother, Bobby Jo Eslick (Terry) of Tullahoma; sister, Barbara Randolph of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Martin (Ashley) of Manchester and Scotty Brooks Martin (Lauren) of Belvidere and five great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.