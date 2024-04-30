Mary Frances Brantley of Manchester, TN was born April 11, 1925 in Mt. Pisgah, Giles County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Oscar Pitman Gentry and Mary Florilla Ensor Gentry. A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, she departed this life on April 24, 2024 in Manchester, TN at the age of 99 years.

She is survived by 3 children, Martha V. “Vicky” Brantley of Nashville, TN, John French Brantley, III (Chris) of Knoxville, TN, and James Brantley (Sheila) of Pegram, TN; 8 grandchildren, Lt. Col. Ashley Thames (Kris) of Wiesbaden, Germany, Brantley Thames (Heather) of Louisville, KY, Catharine Dodd (Adam) of Murfreesboro, TN, J. French Brantley, IV of Knoxville, TN, Asif Elamri Brantley of Pegram, TN, Hannah, Sophie and Madeleine Seage of Nashville, TN; 5 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Riley Dodd, Harper and Norah Thames, and Maximillian Thames. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years John French Brantley, Jr.; sisters Willie Mae Gentry, Grace Helen Hoover and Allie Marie Griffin; brothers Edward Wheeler Gentry and Donald Ensor Gentry, Sr; and daughter Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Thames.

She was a member of Manchester First Methodist Church, where she first met her husband, John, on the church steps 83 years ago.

The family of Mary Frances would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of McArthur Manor and to Callie, Carla and Anna from Adoration Hospice for the special care given to their loved one.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 12 PM at the Manchester First Methodist Church, 105 N. Church St., Manchester, TN with the Reverend Stephen Lee and Reverend Neil Glass officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 – 11:45 am at the church. Internment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family has requested memorial contributions may be made to the General Fund of the Manchester First Methodist Church.