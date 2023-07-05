Connect with us

Mary Frances Bowen

Published

Ms. Mary Frances Bowen, age 92, of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 in Tullahoma at Life Care Center. Mary was born December 6th, 1930, in Saint Petersburg, Florida, to her late parents.

In her spare time Mary enjoyed bird watching, gardening, planting flowers, and spending time with her son.

In addition to her parents Mary is preceded in death by her sister. She is survived by her son, Charles Lawrence. 

Graveside services for Ms. Bowen will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 7th at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bowen family.

