Mary Etta Ferrell, age 92, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Thursday, December 14, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Ferrell was born in Winchester, TN, to her late parents Arthur Stevens and Toni Johnson Stevens. She worked at PCA in Manchester pressing clothing. Mrs. Ferrell loved life and enjoyed being around people, never meeting a stranger. She also loved going out and running errands with her family. She also loved to sing and sang often with her church, White Oak Grove Church of God where she was a faithful member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Allen Perry, Clarence Tillett, Jr., and David Ferrell; siblings, Louise Pack, Bessie Kilgore, Todd Wilcox, Barney Stevens, Dewey Stevens; son-in-law, Ronnie H. Wiser.

Mrs. Ferrell is survived by daughters, Deborah Wiser and Sharon (Ricky) Arnold; grandchildren, Chad (Emily) Dickens and Jimmy Dickens; great grandchildren, Dakota Dickens and Landon Dickens; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ferrell family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com