Mary Elizabeth Howard Martin, passed this life on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the age of 68 years at Vanderbilt Harton hospital in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

A native of Coffee County, Mrs. Martin was the daughter of the late Bob John Howard and Pearl Lois Ferrell Howard. She worked as a CNA at Lifecare Center for several years.

She was married to Donald Colyer “London” Martin and he preceded her in death. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Howard,

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mary loved working outside in her flowers, watching old classic movies, and Christmas was her favorite holiday. The thing she enjoyed most was getting all of the family together so she could cook for them. She loved to cook and enjoyed watching everyone enjoy the food that she had prepared. Mary spoke her mind. You never had to wonder what she thought or how she felt. She had no problem letting you know her opinion on the matter even if it hurt someone’s feelings in the process.

Mary is survived by two sons, Billy Wayne Hanley Jr. (Katherine) and Billy Lee Martin all of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Two brothers, Billy and John Howard. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Gerald Hanley of Shelbyville, Taylor Hanley of Lawrenceburg, and Colyer Martin of Manchester. She is survived by three great grandchildren, Taylor Hanley Jr. of Estill Springs, Phoenix Hanley of Winchester and Layla Hanley of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following in Rosehill Memorial Gardens.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10::00 am until the time of service.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.