Mary Elizabeth Gifford Stubblefield, age 78, passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on June 22, 2023. She was born on February 10, 1945 to the late Harvey Pleas Gifford and Myrtle Guess Gifford.

She was married to Horace Chester Stubblefield and he preceded her in death. Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Minnie Lee Gifford Ashley, Lark Daniel Gifford, Mary Ruth Gifford Tigue, James Sterling Gifford, Helen J. Gifford McKnight, Bonnie Sue Gifford Conn and Joyce Marie Morris Robinson.

She was a member of College Street Baptist Church, and a member of the Senior Citizens Center. Elizabeth wrote beautiful poetry and has written over 100 poems.

She loved her cat, her flowers, gardening, bowling, and spending time with her family. She worked at the Franklin County bank for approximately 24 years and served as property manager for many years at the Ada Ferrell apartments and Rock Creek Estates in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Elizabeth is survived by her son: James Hice and his wife Tammie of Tullahoma. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as many beloved friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Daves Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN, with a Memorial service to follow at 4:00 pm. with Brother Troy Deaton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Ascend Federal Credit Union for James B. Hice to the Elizabeth’s Memorial Fund. (Saving’s Share)

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.