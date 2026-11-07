Mary E. Whitaker, affectionately known to all as “Granny,” passed away on November 4, 2026, at the age of 81 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee. Born on August 25, 1945, in Manchester, TN, to the late George D. Maxwell and Lula Mae (Robinson) Maxwell, Mary lived most of her life in Manchester, where she became a beloved fixture in her community.

Before her retirement, Mary worked as an Associate for Century Electric. A faithful Christian, she was a dedicated member of the Main Street Church of Christ. Granny had a warm heart and spent her life doing what she loved most—taking care of children, reading, and cooking for those she cherished. Her home was always filled with warmth, love, and the delicious aroma of her home-cooked meals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Thresa Darlene Pleasant; brothers, Charles E. Maxwell, George Maxwell Jr. and Jimmie Maxwell; and her sister, Jenny Adams.

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Her memory will be forever cherished by her loving family, including her daughters Shelia Staten of Manchester, Alisha Talley of Manchester, Sharon Pleasant of Manchester, and Aaliyah Holmes (“daughter of the heart”) of Murfreesboro. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Soloman; her special granddaughter Renecka Arnold, along with a host of other beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her special niece Sherry Adams, special nephew, David Maxwell; and special friend, Ervin Hill.

A special thanks from the family to Dr. Trussler, and the compassus nurses for the care they provided to their mom, during her illness. They all showed special care, and she loved each and every one of you.

Visitation will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, 2026 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 PM with burial following services at Manchester City Cemetery in Manchester, TN.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Whitaker family during this time.