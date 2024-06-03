Mr. Marvin Dillard Stevens, 79, died Friday May 31, 2024, at his home. He was born in Tracy City, Tennessee on October 9, 1944, to Jeffery Meeks and Bessie Stevens Patrick who preceded him in death along with wife, Norma Jean Clark Stevens; sister, Bonnie Kilgore.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Floyd Stevens; sons, Ricky (Barbara) Stevens, Leon (Kay) Stevens, Bud (Jennifer) Stevens, Eugene Stevens and Dillard (Alesa) King; daughters, Clara (James) Myers, Nellie (Ron) Clark, Melissa (Brad) Richardson and Janet (Jason) Barr; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; 3 stepchildren; 24 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Daniel Campbell officiating with burial to follow in the Prairie Plans Methodist Cemetery, Hillsboro, Tennessee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.