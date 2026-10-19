Marvin Carson Federal Trial Delayed Again, New Date Set for January 2027

The federal trial of Manchester chiropractor Marvin Carson has been postponed again, with a new trial date scheduled for January 11, 2027.

According to a federal court order filed September 16, U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough granted a request from Carson’s defense attorney to delay the trial, which had previously been scheduled for October 12.

Defense attorneys requested additional time to complete discovery, stating that most requests submitted in July remained outstanding. The defense also indicated that its expert witness needed additional time to complete an analysis and prepare a report.

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Judge McDonough granted the continuance, finding that additional time was necessary for the defense to adequately prepare.

Under the new schedule, plea negotiations and pretrial motions must be completed by December 20, 2026. A final pretrial conference is scheduled for January 4, with jury selection and trial proceedings set to begin January 11 at 9 a.m. in Chattanooga.

The case remains pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

According to the arrest warrant, a search warrant was executed on Carson residence in Tullahoma on Feb. 5. During that search, law enforcement allegedly found “numerous digital media containing graphic images of sexual activity, including an adult engaged in sexual intercourse with an adolescent child.” Carson allegedly admitted to purchasing the images after being mirandized.

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Carson is charged with knowing possession of or access with intent to view any film, videotape, computer disk, or material that contains child pornography knowing that the material is child pornography and that the material had been shipped or transported using any means or facility of interstate commerce or in or affecting interstate commerce by any means, including by computer.

According to the complaint affidavit, “the FBI opened an investigation into Carson in January 2026 after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (‘TBI’) referred to FBI Tullahoma two cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving Carson. The FBI investigation determined that, between February 2024 and August 2025, Carson made four Cash App transactions of Bitcoin to a wallet associated with child sexual abuse material. Based on the FBI investigation, the Honorable Judge Christopher H. Steger ordered law enforcement to search Carson’s residence for, among other items, images of child pornography and to seize materials containing images of child pornography.”

see original reporting from Peterson Media Group here: https://thunder1320.com/ criminal-complaint-against- manchester-chiropractor- details-fbi-investigation/