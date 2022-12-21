Marty E Boles of Normandy passed this life on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his residence at the age of 68. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later time.

Mr. Boles, a native of Jackson County, was the son of the late Martin Hoover and Nannie Stacey Boles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Stephen Boles and brother, James Boles.

Mr. Boles is survived by son, Jason Boles of Hillsboro; daughters, Jessica Hollowell (David) of Dickson, Julie Scruggs (Keith) of Clarksville and Sara Boles of McMinnville; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.