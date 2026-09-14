Martin Owens Bryant of Manchester, Tennessee passed from this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at his residence in Manchester at the age of 59 years.

A native of Somerset, Kentucky, he is the son of the late Eddie and Daulta Lou Hale Bryant. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one grandson, Braxton Gene Bryant.

The family has chosen cremation and are planning a Celebration of Life for a later date.

His survivors include his loving partner, Lisa Shouse of Manchester, Tennessee, children, Andrew Godby of Somerset, Kentucky, Bradford (Stephanie Mills) Bryant of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, J.T. Coffey of Somerset, Kentucky, Shetiga (Charles Green) Northcutt of Tracy City, Tennessee, Amber (Stevie Schuler) Bryant of Jackson, Michigan, Taylor (Jessie) Letner, Sheyann (Robbie) Miller, and Erika Shouse of Manchester, Tennessee, sisters, Eileen (Jeff) Fisher of Alabama, Brenda (Bruce) McKinney of Somerset, Kentucky, Rebecca (Chuck) Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, twenty two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Martin is also survived by his dear friend, Joey Branscum of Somerset, Kentucky, cousin, Donnie Calder and dear friend Kelly Sullivan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Martin Bryant.